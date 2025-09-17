Progota has successfully designed, developed, supplied, installed, tested, and commissioned On-board Kavach equipment for locomotives. Credit: Deepak Bobby/Shutterstock.com.

Concord Control Systems has secured its first order for the Kavach 4.0 system through its associate company, Progota India Private Limited.

This order, worth Rs194.5m ($2.21m), marks a step towards large-scale implementation of advanced safety measures within the Indian railway sector.

Upon completion of this order, Concord will join a select group of railway companies capable of supplying a fully developed Kavach system to Indian Railways.

The Kavach system has successfully navigated the rigorous approval process set by Indian Railways, which includes product approval and initial certification under the Safety Integrity Level 4 (SiL4) standards, the company stated.

Currently, approximately 70% of the SiL4 certification process has been completed, with the remaining phases scheduled to coincide with forthcoming trials.

Progota has completed the design, development, supply, installation, trial, and commissioning of On-board Kavach equipment for locomotives and trackside Kavach equipment for the South Central Railway.

The in-house development of the product provides Concord with an advantage in the safety electronics sector for railways, as new entrants typically require three to five years to reach a similar stage of readiness.

Concord Control Systems joint managing director Nitin Jain said: “This field order is not just a validation of our engineering capabilities but also a stepping stone for scaling our Kavach deployment across the Indian Railways network.

“We are confident that our fully in-house developed system will set new benchmarks for safety, reliability, and self-reliance in railway technology.”

In July 2025, Indian Railways signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) to implement an AI-based train safety system aimed at enhancing the monitoring of rolling stock health.

