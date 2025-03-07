The private 5G network provides tailored connectivity across maintenance and operational sites. Credit: TierneyMJ/Shutterstock.

Airspan Networks and Druid Software have announced that they deployed a private 5G network for a “major European railway company”.

The 5G network, consisting of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G Core (5GC), is expected to enhance the railway’s maintenance and operational facilities.

Deployed across various maintenance and operational sites, the network ensures customised connectivity solutions for each setting.

This initiative utilises Airspan’s Open RAN solutions alongside Druid’s Raemis 5G Core network to provide reliable, secure, and high-performance connectivity essential for critical railway operations.

Boldyn Networks, previously known as Smart Mobile Labs (SML), played a crucial role in the deployment of this technology.

Druid Software global partnerships president Tadhg Kenny said: “Our collaboration with Airspan and Boldyn Networks on this private 5G deployment showcases the power of 5G to revolutionise rail transport.

“Our Raemis platform is designed for mission-critical environments like rail, delivering the security and scalability needed for seamless operations.”

The 5G network facilitates augmented reality (AR)-powered maintenance, integrating tools such as HoloLens to enhance workflows and provide remote support.

The network also supports operational technology (OT) integration, enabling low-latency connections that improve the monitoring and control of critical railway systems.

Moreover, the network enables real-time communication with trains, providing high capacity 5G links for continuous data exchange, whether the trains are stationary or in motion.

Airspan Networks CSMO Henrik Smith-Petersen said: “5G private networks are transforming transportation, where mobility, security, and reliability are essential.

“With Open RAN and dedicated spectrum, we ensure high-performance, interference-free connectivity for mission-critical rail applications. We are proud to collaborate with Boldyn Networks and Druid Software to drive this transformation.”

In December 2024, UK-based AWTG chose Airspan Networks as the Radio Access Network (RAN) partner for England’s Connected Heartland Railways project.