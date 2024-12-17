UK-based end-to-end network and technology solutions provider, AWTG has selected Airspan Networks as the Radio Access Network (RAN) partner for England’s Connected Heartland Railways (ECH-R) project.
The project forms part of the UK’s 5G Innovation Regions programme, which is intended to revolutionise connectivity across various sectors.
The ECH is intended to accelerate advanced wireless adoption by bringing together local authorities in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Central Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Oxfordshire.
This partnership aims to enhance railway connectivity using 5G technology to benefit passengers and operational teams.
The ECH-R project is expected to transform rural and transport connectivity, with Airspan’s AirSpeed 1900 Outdoor Small Cells being installed along the railway line to provide ultra-fast 5G standalone (SA) connectivity.
This infrastructure will offer seamless mobile broadband coverage enabling mission-critical applications for the railway sector.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Furthermore, the 5G technology is expected to enhance the travel experience for passengers by providing uninterrupted high-speed internet access.
It will support various operational functions for the railway including onboard diagnostics, train system monitoring, and real-time communication for operational teams.
The network will serve trackside neighbours, providing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to rural communities and businesses along the route.
Airspan Networks chief of sales Henrik Smith-Petersen said: “Partnering with AWTG on this pivotal project highlights Airspan’s commitment to delivering innovative and scalable connectivity solutions.
“The deployment of our technology ensures robust 5G coverage in some of the most challenging environments, paving the way for a new era of rail transport and rural connectivity.”
The ECH-R project is a pivotal part of England’s Connected Heartland region’s efforts to demonstrate the commercial sustainability of 5G private networks for railway and rural applications.
Furthermore, Airspan is also involved in the Borderlands 5G Innovation Region (Borderlands 5GIR) project with AWTG, focusing on boosting connectivity in rural and semi-urban locations.
The Borderlands 5GIR project will utilise a blend of Open RAN technologies.