The ECH-R project is expected to transform rural and transport connectivity. Credit: dubassy/Shutterstock.

UK-based end-to-end network and technology solutions provider, AWTG has selected Airspan Networks as the Radio Access Network (RAN) partner for England’s Connected Heartland Railways (ECH-R) project.

The project forms part of the UK’s 5G Innovation Regions programme, which is intended to revolutionise connectivity across various sectors.

The ECH is intended to accelerate advanced wireless adoption by bringing together local authorities in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Central Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Oxfordshire.

This partnership aims to enhance railway connectivity using 5G technology to benefit passengers and operational teams.

The ECH-R project is expected to transform rural and transport connectivity, with Airspan’s AirSpeed 1900 Outdoor Small Cells being installed along the railway line to provide ultra-fast 5G standalone (SA) connectivity.

This infrastructure will offer seamless mobile broadband coverage enabling mission-critical applications for the railway sector.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Furthermore, the 5G technology is expected to enhance the travel experience for passengers by providing uninterrupted high-speed internet access.

It will support various operational functions for the railway including onboard diagnostics, train system monitoring, and real-time communication for operational teams.

The network will serve trackside neighbours, providing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to rural communities and businesses along the route.

Airspan Networks chief of sales Henrik Smith-Petersen said: “Partnering with AWTG on this pivotal project highlights Airspan’s commitment to delivering innovative and scalable connectivity solutions.

“The deployment of our technology ensures robust 5G coverage in some of the most challenging environments, paving the way for a new era of rail transport and rural connectivity.”

The ECH-R project is a pivotal part of England’s Connected Heartland region’s efforts to demonstrate the commercial sustainability of 5G private networks for railway and rural applications.

Furthermore, Airspan is also involved in the Borderlands 5G Innovation Region (Borderlands 5GIR) project with AWTG, focusing on boosting connectivity in rural and semi-urban locations.

The Borderlands 5GIR project will utilise a blend of Open RAN technologies.