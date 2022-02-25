AFRY to develop new railway line in Czech Republic

This track will span between Prague Ruzyně Station and Prague Václav Havel Airport. Credit: matthew Feeney on Unsplash.

Swedish firm AFRY has secured a public tender from state-owned railway manager Správa železnic for developing the final stage project documentation for a new railway line in Czech Republic.

This track will span between Prague Ruzyně Station and Prague Václav Havel Airport.

The contract is part of one of the Czech largest rail infrastructure projects and one of the railway BIM (building information modelling) pilot programmes.

At present, the country’s capital Prague does not have a direct rail link between the city centre and the international airport. This makes it the only European metropolis apart from Dublin to lack this facility.

Under the contract, AFRY will design a new transfer terminal, establish a connection between the railway, urban and suburban buses, and eventually the trams.

The firm will also be responsible for expanding the airport’s infrastructure facilities, along with a Park & Ride parking area.

AFRY will execute the project in 3D/ Building Information Modelling (BIM) entirely. This project is one of the Czech BIM railway pilot programmes.

The company has been involved in the digitalisation of the construction sector in the Czech Republic, as well as the introduction of the BIM method into the public sector.

It has also written the data standard for the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure.

AFRY Czech Republic and Slovakia country manager Ivo Šimek said: “This is a strategic and very important project, necessary for the City of Prague, Václav Havel Airport, the international travellers and also the Prague inhabitants. The new line will provide a comfort while saving the travelling time. Furthermore, the new terminal will become a fast, efficient, high-quality, and environmentally friendly alternative to the individual car transport.”

Last year in October, AFRY was chosen for the design of the track between Suomusjärvi and Salo of Finland’s One Hour Train high-speed rail project.