AFRY chosen for Finland’s One Hour Train project

Swedish firm AFRY has been selected to develop the track design for the segment between Suomusjärvi and Salo of the high-speed rail link named One Hour Train project in Finland.

With the commencement of work this month, the track design stage is projected to be completed during 2023.

Other engineering partners selected for the project include Sweco Infra and Rail Oy (Espoo–Vihti), Ramboll Finland Oy (Vihti–Lohja), and Sitowise Oy (Lohja–Suomusjärvi).

AFRY’s section spans 30km and is situated in a ‘varied landscape where bridge and tunnel design capabilities play a central role’.

This segment will feature six tunnels and 28 bridges. The longest bridge will be 1.5km long, while the total length of the tunnels will be 6.5km.



AFRY road and rail engineering market area manager Kari Fagerholm said: “Once completed, the One Hour Train between Helsinki and Turku will significantly improve the Finnish railway system. Traffic solutions are at the core of AFRY’s strategy when we accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.

“It is important for us to design more and more sustainable and functional traffic connections, which improve people’s everyday life as well as business opportunities.”

This is said to be the first railway project executed under a project partnership model in the country.

The Turku One Hour Train is now responsible for the planning of the high-speed rail link between Turku and Helsinki in place of the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency.

Other entities involved in the project partnership are the cities of Turku, Espoo, Helsinki, and Lohja, as well as the town of Salo and the municipalities of Vihti and Kirkkonummi.

The project secured funding from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for the planning stage.

In April 2020, AFRY announced that it will assist the Swedish Transport Administration in modernising the railway between Hässleholm and Älmhult.

