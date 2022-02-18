AECOM acquires 30% stake in UK’s SLC Rail

The two firms plan to accelerate the faster, innovative, and lower cost delivery of rail enhancements. Credit: Jack van der Spoel on Unsplash.

US-based AECOM has acquired a 30% stake in SLC Rail, a UK-based rail small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), for an undisclosed amount.

The engineering company expects the investment in SLC to help in boosting delivery and joint rail development offers.

The deal will also be leveraged by the companies to jointly pursue route upgrade, future rail programme, and station delivery opportunities.

AECOM UK & Ireland business civils infrastructure managing director Mark Southwell said: “SLC Rail is an outstanding SME with whom we have a strong existing relationship, and our teams are collaborating today to successfully deliver a number of strategic regional rail programmes.

“There is substantial potential to apply our joint approach to more programmes, helping to regenerate regions, towns and cities across the UK.

“AECOM’s investment in SLC strengthens our value proposition to clients, bringing a new approach that will enhance the delivery of vital rail schemes effectively and with pace.”

By combining AECOM’s expertise in engineering, programme management and station design with SLC’s strengths in programme initiation and development, the firms intend to accelerate the lower cost, innovative, and faster delivery of rail enhancements.

SLC Rail managing director Ian Walters said: “This investment is going to help us make more rail projects happen, increasing the prosperity of regions up and down the country.”

AECOM and SLC are currently delivering UK projects, which include the Northumberland line upgrade between Newcastle and Ashington, and the West Midlands Rail Programme.

Recently, AECOM was appointed to support the operations of the UK’s Network Rail in the North West and Central (NW&C) region.