Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
February 18, 2022

AECOM acquires 30% stake in UK’s SLC Rail

The deal would allow the two firms to jointly pursue opportunities such as route upgrades and station delivery.

AECOM SLC Rail
The two firms plan to accelerate the faster, innovative, and lower cost delivery of rail enhancements. Credit: Jack van der Spoel on Unsplash.

US-based AECOM has acquired a 30% stake in SLC Rail, a UK-based rail small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), for an undisclosed amount.

The engineering company expects the investment in SLC to help in boosting delivery and joint rail development offers.

The deal will also be leveraged by the companies to jointly pursue route upgrade, future rail programme, and station delivery opportunities.

AECOM UK & Ireland business civils infrastructure managing director Mark Southwell said: “SLC Rail is an outstanding SME with whom we have a strong existing relationship, and our teams are collaborating today to successfully deliver a number of strategic regional rail programmes.

“There is substantial potential to apply our joint approach to more programmes, helping to regenerate regions, towns and cities across the UK.

“AECOM’s investment in SLC strengthens our value proposition to clients, bringing a new approach that will enhance the delivery of vital rail schemes effectively and with pace.”

By combining AECOM’s expertise in engineering, programme management and station design with SLC’s strengths in programme initiation and development, the firms intend to accelerate the lower cost, innovative, and faster delivery of rail enhancements.

SLC Rail managing director Ian Walters said: “This investment is going to help us make more rail projects happen, increasing the prosperity of regions up and down the country.”

AECOM and SLC are currently delivering UK projects, which include the Northumberland line upgrade between Newcastle and Ashington, and the West Midlands Rail Programme.

Recently, AECOM was appointed to support the operations of the UK’s Network Rail in the North West and Central (NW&C) region.

Related Companies
VIS Solutions

Development of Rolling Stock Vehicles, and Control and Management Systems

Visit Profile
CARGO-LAKK

Paint and Coatings for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile
OMK Design

Modular Seating Systems for Public Waiting Areas

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU