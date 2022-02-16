Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
February 16, 2022

AECOM to support Network Rail operations in NW&C region

The engineering firm has been awarded certain lots under the Commercial Services Framework.

AECOM expects the latest contract to enhance its rail work in the region. Credit: Jake Weirick on Unsplash.

AECOM has been selected to support the operations of the UK’s Network Rail in the North West and Central (NW&C) region.

The engineering company will partner with Network Rail to support the latter’s operations through the £45m Commercial Services Framework.

The firm has secured certain lots under the framework agreement, which has a duration  of five years.

Under the framework agreement, AECOM received Lot 1: procurement (pre-contract management), Lot 2: commercial (post-contract management), Lot 3: Cost audit & assurance, Lot 4: claims management, Lot 5: cost-planning / estimating, and Lot 6: strategic partnering.

AECOM global transportation business CEO Jennifer Aument said: “We are excited to partner with Network Rail to help ensure its infrastructure is reliable, efficient and resilient across the NW&C region, which makes up nearly a quarter of Britain’s rail network and where approximately 1.3 million passengers are served on a typical weekday.

“Expanding our transportation business in the UK is an important strategic priority, and we are pleased to add to our growing framework positions through this appointment.”

AECOM said that the latest contract enhances its rail work in the region, where it is working on projects including High Speed 2, Northern Powerhouse Rail, and the Transpennine route upgrade.

The NW&C route runs from London Euston and Marylebone in the south, and passes through the Chiltern and West Midlands regions, the North West of England and Cumbria and ends at Gretna, Scotland.

It comprises key lines such as the West Coast Mainline, the mixed-use passenger and freight railway that serves London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Liverpool, and Glasgow.

AECOM Europe and India regional CEO Colin Wood said: “The NW&C rail region is the backbone of Britain, serving as the economic spine linking the country’s main cities.

“Through the framework agreement, we will support Network Rail in connecting workers with jobs, people with loved ones and goods to market, adding social value and economic opportunities to communities in the North West and Central regions.”

