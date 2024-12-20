AECOM will also be responsible for leading a technical team of subconsultants. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) in Texas, US, has selected AECOM as delivery partner for Austin’s inaugural light rail transit system.

The project forms part of the city’s Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, which is intended to improve the reliability, accessibility and connectivity of Austin’s transportation network.

AECOM’s role will encompass design management, environmental services, initiation, operational readiness, programme management oversight and rail activation for the first phase of the project.

The first phase of the light rail system, spanning approximately ten miles and including 15 stations, aims to improve regional connectivity and mobility for communities in the area.

Plans for expansion are already in place, with the system eventually extending north to major hubs and south to Austin’s airport. This ensures long-term benefits and improved access for residents and visitors.

AECOM president Lara Poloni said: “Cities across the US continue to make unprecedented investments in rail infrastructure, and Austin is no exception.

“This critical project will transform how Austinites navigate their city, with the promise of stimulating economic growth, protecting the existing environment and promoting a sustainable future for generations to come.”

AECOM, as delivery partner, will also be responsible for leading a technical team of subconsultants including Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) companies.

ATP executive director Greg Canally said: “We are thrilled to partner with AECOM on this landmark project that will significantly enhance Austin’s transportation infrastructure and support the city’s growing population.

“After a thorough vetting and evaluation process, AECOM’s selection reflects our organisation’s shared values and collaborative spirit.”

Last month, Thailand-based construction engineering company CH. Karnchang appointed AECOM to serve as the lead designer for the MRT Orange Line West Project in Bangkok, Thailand.

This key rail infrastructure initiative will extend the city’s transit system by 13.4km with 11 new underground stations.