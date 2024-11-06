Aecom will also handle the architectural and structural design of the 11 underground stations. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

CH. Karnchang has appointed AECOM to serve as the project lead designer for the MRT Orange Line West Project in Bangkok, Thailand.

This key rail infrastructure initiative will extend the city’s transit system by 13.4km with 11 new underground stations.

Related Company Profiles AECOM View all

The MRT Orange Line West Project is a significant development for Bangkok, aiming to enhance urban connectivity by linking the eastern and western parts of the city.

The full 35.9km line, upon completion, is poised to improve regional transportation networks.

AECOM’s responsibilities encompass the design of twin bored tunnels, tunnel ventilation systems, and trackwork systems for the mainline and depot extension.

The company will also handle the architectural and structural design of the 11 underground stations, integrating all necessary building services.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

AECOM’s global Transportation business CEO Mark Southwell said: “We look forward to applying our global rail capabilities on this key segment of Bangkok’s rapidly growing transit network.

“As the industry’s leading rail and mass transit firm, our teams bring the innovative tunnelling, station design and integrated rail systems expertise needed to ensure this project’s timely and seamless delivery.”

AECOM has a history of collaboration with CH. Karnchang, contributing to several major rail projects in Thailand.

These include the MRT Blue Line and its extension, the MRT Orange Line East Section, and the MRT Purple Line (South).

AECOM Asia region CEO Ian Chung said: “We’re thrilled to be part of Thailand’s efforts to provide better connectivity and transportation for all. This win is a testament to AECOM’s unmatched experience and capabilities in transit development throughout Southeast Asia, where our work on Thailand’s Purple Line and other metro projects gives us unique local insight to support Bangkok’s goal of providing alternative and sustainable transportation.”

Beyond Thailand, AECOM’s expertise in rail infrastructure extends to other Southeast Asian markets, with completed projects like the Klang Valley MRT Putrajaya Line in Malaysia and the Thomson East Coast Line in Singapore.

The company is also actively involved in ongoing rail developments in both Singapore and Malaysia.