CH. Karnchang has appointed AECOM to serve as the project lead designer for the MRT Orange Line West Project in Bangkok, Thailand.
This key rail infrastructure initiative will extend the city’s transit system by 13.4km with 11 new underground stations.
The MRT Orange Line West Project is a significant development for Bangkok, aiming to enhance urban connectivity by linking the eastern and western parts of the city.
The full 35.9km line, upon completion, is poised to improve regional transportation networks.
AECOM’s responsibilities encompass the design of twin bored tunnels, tunnel ventilation systems, and trackwork systems for the mainline and depot extension.
The company will also handle the architectural and structural design of the 11 underground stations, integrating all necessary building services.
AECOM’s global Transportation business CEO Mark Southwell said: “We look forward to applying our global rail capabilities on this key segment of Bangkok’s rapidly growing transit network.
“As the industry’s leading rail and mass transit firm, our teams bring the innovative tunnelling, station design and integrated rail systems expertise needed to ensure this project’s timely and seamless delivery.”
AECOM has a history of collaboration with CH. Karnchang, contributing to several major rail projects in Thailand.
These include the MRT Blue Line and its extension, the MRT Orange Line East Section, and the MRT Purple Line (South).
AECOM Asia region CEO Ian Chung said: “We’re thrilled to be part of Thailand’s efforts to provide better connectivity and transportation for all. This win is a testament to AECOM’s unmatched experience and capabilities in transit development throughout Southeast Asia, where our work on Thailand’s Purple Line and other metro projects gives us unique local insight to support Bangkok’s goal of providing alternative and sustainable transportation.”
Beyond Thailand, AECOM’s expertise in rail infrastructure extends to other Southeast Asian markets, with completed projects like the Klang Valley MRT Putrajaya Line in Malaysia and the Thomson East Coast Line in Singapore.
The company is also actively involved in ongoing rail developments in both Singapore and Malaysia.