Aecom JV wins contract for GCL light rail project in US

The planned 18-mile corridor will help improve links between established communities and activity centres in New Jersey. Credit: Joe from Pixabay.

The South Jersey Transit Partners (SJTP) joint venture (JV) between Aecom and STV has received a contract for the Glassboro-Camden Line (GCL) light rail project in New Jersey, US.

Under the contract, SJTP will deliver engineering, project management, and additional professional services for the project.

The company will be responsible for preliminary engineering, programme management, civil and structural engineering, track design, risk management, and quality assurance activities.

It will also undertake works related to schedule and cost management, permitting and environmental review, and operational and communication systems.

Designed to enhance links between established communities and activity centres in the region, the proposed 18-mile corridor will revive passenger service along an existing rail line.

Upon completion, the GCL will help improve access to the area’s cultural, recreational, educational, economic, and medical resources, lowering highway congestion and optimising economic development.

Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and NJ Transit and the South Jersey Transportation Authority are managing the GCL project team.

Aecom global transportation business CEO Jennifer Aument said: “We’re pleased to support the GCL Project Team on this significant project, which aims to maximise current transit assets while minimising environmental impacts, affording riders an economical alternative to car travel in the area.

“We look forward to delivering a comprehensive, cost-effective, and risk-mitigating strategy for the GCL, honed from our work planning, designing, and implementing light rail systems in communities around the world.”

Last month, Aecom was chosen as the owner’s engineer by the Toronto Transit Commission for Canada’s Bloor-Yonge Capacity Improvements (BYCI) project.