Aecom wins contract for Toronto Transit Commission’s BYCI project

Infrastructure consulting company Aecom has been selected as the owner’s engineer by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) for the Bloor-Yonge Capacity Improvements (BYCI) project in Canada.

Under the contract, Aecom will deliver consulting services for all phases of the project that helps extend and modernise the transit hub.

Its services will also cover the utilisation of lean project delivery and building information modelling.

Aecom will offer detailed design, procurement, construction, commissioning, handover, and close-out services for the project.

It will provide advisory services to implement the delivery model, training and application of lean project delivery and BIM, and development of project-specific output specifications.

Besides, the company will provide estimating and costing services, design document review, and other services, including specific design assignments, for the project.

Aecom Canada region CEO Marc Devlin said: “Bloor-Yonge Station is a critical interchange – the busiest in Toronto’s subway system and one of the busiest in North America – and we’re thrilled to help deliver these important improvements for the community.”

Bloor-Yonge Station, which was first built in 1953, is anticipated to see significant ridership demand as a result of population growth in the Toronto area and the deployment of planned transit expansion measures.

To enhance service levels for TTC customers, the BYCI project will include the construction of a new Line 2 passenger platform and an extension of both Line 1 passenger platforms.

It will also include the improvement of accessibility and safety, as well as enhancement of concourse level, entrances, and exits.

Aecom global buildings + places business CEO Sean Chiao said: “The BYCI project is a monumental next step in improving service levels and addressing ridership growth from within and outside the City of Toronto.”