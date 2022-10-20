View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
October 20, 2022

Aecom wins contract for Toronto Transit Commission’s BYCI project

Aecom will deliver consulting services for all phases of the project to modernise the transit hub.

Toronto Transit Commission
Aecom will offer detailed design, procurement, construction, commissioning, handover, and close-out services for the project. Credit: F. Heiberger from Pixabay.

Infrastructure consulting company Aecom has been selected as the owner’s engineer by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) for the Bloor-Yonge Capacity Improvements (BYCI) project in Canada.

Under the contract, Aecom will deliver consulting services for all phases of the project that helps extend and modernise the transit hub.

Its services will also cover the utilisation of lean project delivery and building information modelling.

Aecom will offer detailed design, procurement, construction, commissioning, handover, and close-out services for the project.

It will provide advisory services to implement the delivery model, training and application of lean project delivery and BIM, and development of project-specific output specifications.

Besides, the company will provide estimating and costing services, design document review, and other services, including specific design assignments, for the project.

Aecom Canada region CEO Marc Devlin said: “Bloor-Yonge Station is a critical interchange – the busiest in Toronto’s subway system and one of the busiest in North America – and we’re thrilled to help deliver these important improvements for the community.”

Bloor-Yonge Station, which was first built in 1953, is anticipated to see significant ridership demand as a result of population growth in the Toronto area and the deployment of planned transit expansion measures.

To enhance service levels for TTC customers, the BYCI project will include the construction of a new Line 2 passenger platform and an extension of both Line 1 passenger platforms.

It will also include the improvement of accessibility and safety, as well as enhancement of concourse level, entrances, and exits.

Aecom global buildings + places business CEO Sean Chiao said: “The BYCI project is a monumental next step in improving service levels and addressing ridership growth from within and outside the City of Toronto.”

Related Companies
NEXTSENSE

Profile Measurement Devices for Trains and Tracks

Visit Profile
NOSTA

Standardised and Customised Connecting Parts in Railway Assembly

Visit Profile
ASAP Mobility

System Engineering Consultants for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology