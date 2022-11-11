Aecom JV secures California High-Speed Rail contract

Aecom JV will deliver programme management support for the California High-Speed Rail programme in the US. Credit.Holger Schué from Pixabay.

An Aecom-led joint venture (JV) has received a contract for the delivery of programme management support for the California High-Speed Rail programme in the US.

Claimed to be the first of its kind in the US, the electrified high-speed rail line will help link cities across California with frequent train service of more than 200mph.

For the timely delivery of the programme, the JV will leverage AECOM’s global high-speed rail and programme management expertise.

The JV plans to use an operating model that enables it to offer a range of programme delivery services to support the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

These services include environmental and engineering management, supply chain management and infrastructure delivery, programme planning and strategy, as well as federal and state funding support.

At present, the programme is under active construction and advanced design along 171 miles between the cities of Merced and Bakersfield.

Upon completion of the project, it is expected to take below three hours to travel the 500-mile stretch between the Los Angeles region and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Aecom president Lara Poloni said: “We look forward to working with the Authority to help deliver this important investment that is poised to be one of the most transformative infrastructure programmes in US history.

“The California High-Speed Rail Program is world-class, epitomising the positive impacts we’re generating through our Sustainable Legacies strategy.”

Recently, the South Jersey Transit Partners (SJTP) JV between Aecom and STV secured a contract to provide engineering, project management, and additional professional services for the Glassboro-Camden Line (GCL) light rail project in New Jersey, US.