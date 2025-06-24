The ongoing work spans the outdoor area, tunnel, and underground stations, with progress expected in the coming months. Credit: Adif.

Adif has announced that phase two of the new rail access to Terminal 1 of Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport is now 80% complete.

This development is a key component of the Transformem Rodalies plan and represents a total investment exceeding €400m ($460.65m).

Phase two, which has seen an investment of more than €64.1m, is on track to be finalised by the end of the year.

The dual-track route, which extends from the Barcelona-Vilanova line to the upcoming Terminal T1 station, includes a 5.2km stretch with a 4.3km tunnel, primarily constructed using a tunnel boring machine during the project’s first phase.

The new rail link is set to significantly enhance public transport mobility within the Barcelona metropolitan area.

It will enable direct connections between the airport’s two terminals and central Barcelona, with an estimated travel time of just 19 minutes to Sants Station.

Once operational, the infrastructure is expected to serve between seven and nine million passengers annually.

Funding for the necessary works to provide access to the new airport terminal has been sourced from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, supported by the European Union – NextGenerationEU.

To ensure the project’s completion, Adif has recently awarded contracts totalling more than €4.4m for essential electrical connections required for the new infrastructure’s activation.

The ongoing work spans the outdoor area of the new access, electrification, track, tunnel, and underground stations, with progress expected in the coming months.

This project aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 9, focusing on developing reliable and sustainable infrastructure.

In related news, Adif, in collaboration with Renfe and Ineco, has introduced an accessible help point at Málaga’s María Zambrano station.

This initiative is part of the MOTIONAL project by the European Rail Joint Undertaking, which aims to enhance accessibility in rail transport through innovative technology.

