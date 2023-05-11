La Asunción Universidad-Guardo section, part of the León-Araguren metric gauge line. Credit: Alstom

Alstom, a French-based global leader in sustainable mobility, has been awarded a contract to develop a rail safety project in Spain.

With a project value of €13.7m ($1.4m), the development of the European Traffic Management System (ERTMS) is designed specifically for low-density lines.

León-Araguren metric gauge line’s ‘La Asunción Universidad-Guardo’ segment will be the site of implementation and testing.

According to Alstom, this development and implementation “will be a pioneer in Europe and will offer the same safety features as the system installed on high-speed lines.”

The primary goal of ERTMS is to develop and implement a single, uniform control, command, signalling and communication system that is fully interoperable across borders, can be sourced from a wide supply base and whose evolution is based on compatibility, as stated by the EU Agency for Railways.

ERTMS takes advantage of new technologies for positioning such as sensors hybridisation, which includes satellite sensors or public communication networks instead of GSM-R networks.

Alstom has a long history of innovation in Spain and has contributed to economic and industrial development.

The company currently employs over 650 technicians and engineers in Spain dedicated to the development and implementation of state-of-the-art signalling and safety solutions for all types of railway infrastructure and rolling stock, according to Alstom in Spain country sheet 2022.

Alstom Spain and Portugal president Leopoldo Maestu: “It is a great satisfaction to once again develop a pioneering project with Adif. We were already the first to implement a level 2 ERTMS system without the support of level 1 on the high-speed network, to develop the first fully automatic train in operation in Spain, to implement ERTMS technology for suburban networks and to promote the monitoring of passenger flows in urban networks through Big Data.

“This new project reaffirms Alstom’s position in Spain as a technological and innovative leader in rail safety and signalling.”

The implementation of ERTMS in Spain represents a significant step forward in the modernisation of the country’s rail infrastructure.

With over 2,900km of lines already in service and an additional 2,000km of lines planned or already in construction, Spain visibly emerges as a worldwide reference and leader in ERTMS deployment.