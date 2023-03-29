The project is slated to complete in 2030. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has secured a contract from Hong Kong’s MTR to deliver a signalling system for the Lantau Extension project, which includes the Airport Express Line, the Tung Chung Line and the Siu Ho Wan Depot.

The rolling stock manufacturer has been tasked with designing, engineering, supplying, integrating, testing and commissioning the project’s signalling solution.

This will be done by using its Système d’Aide à la Conduite, à l’Exploitation et à la Maintenance (SACEM) automatic train control system and Smartlock 400 interlocking technology.

Alstom’s Chinese joint venture CASCO Signal will provide the automatic train supervision (ATS) sub-system for the project.

Alstom plans to create a digital twin to simulate and thoroughly trial the new signalling solution, as well as integrate advanced rail cybersecurity measures.

It also plans to deploy its HealthHub, a digital solution for condition-based and predictive maintenance service.

The Lantau Extension project will involve the extension of the Tung Chung Line from Tung Chung station westwards with a new station in Tung Chung West.

It will also see the addition of two new rail stations at Tung Chung East new reclamation area between Sunny Bay and Tung Chung stations.

The project, slated to complete in 2030, is expected to enhance connectivity between Lantau Island and the urban areas by railway direct.

Alstom East Asia managing director Toby Tiberghien said: “Today, six metro lines running in Hong Kong are equipped with Alstom’s signalling systems.

“We are pleased to mark the longstanding partnership of over four decades with MTR with this new win, proving our strong capability to cater to the Hong Kong market.

“Through this project, Alstom demonstrates our capacity and expertise to maintain and extend rail solutions’ lifespan, integrating advanced solutions like cybersecurity and predictive maintenance for a more sustainable transport system.”