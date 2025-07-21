This strategic partnership follows a competitive bidding process, and a formal Letter of Acceptance issued earlier this year. Credit: ACES India/PRNewswire.

ACES India, a subsidiary of Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Company, has signed an agreement with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to deploy telecom infrastructure within Bangalore’s Namma Metro network.

This strategic partnership follows a competitive bidding process, and a formal Letter of Acceptance issued earlier this year.

The collaboration will see ACES deploy, operate, and maintain high-speed mobile infrastructure across 62 metro stations in Phase one and Phase two.

This initiative is poised to enhance the daily commute for more than 300 million annual passengers by providing reliable 4G and 5G mobile coverage throughout the metro’s elevated and underground sections.

ACES Group CEO Akram Aburas said: “India is a vital part of our global growth strategy. This partnership with BMRCL reinforces our commitment to supporting digital transformation in Indian cities through robust telecom infrastructure.”

By adopting a shared telecom infrastructure model, ACES will enable all telecom operators to deliver seamless services through a single, efficient system.

This approach will not only reduce the redundancy of infrastructure but also lower the overall costs, while ensuring high network quality and swift deployment across the metro network.

ACES India managing director Mohammed N. Mazher said: “This agreement is a significant milestone in our India journey. We are proud to contribute to Bangalore’s public infrastructure by providing a scalable, future-ready connectivity framework for Namma Metro.”

The 13-year agreement, which includes the option for a two-year extension, aligns with India’s Digital India initiative and the drive towards smart mobility by integrating digital capabilities into the urban public transport system.

BMRCL managing director Maheshwar Rao M said: “This partnership is another step towards delivering future-ready mobility solutions while ensuring sustainability and operational efficiency.

“The new infrastructure will support multiple operators, reduce duplication, and enable faster roll-out of 4G/5G services. Commuters across these corridors can expect uninterrupted connectivity during their metro journeys.”

Alongside Namma Metro, ACES India is actively engaged in telecommunications infrastructure projects at Bangalore International Airport, Mumbai Metro Line 3, Noida International Airport, Surat Diamond Bourse, Kanpur Metro, and Agra Metro.

In November 2022, the 44.65km phase three of Namma Metro was approved by the state government.

