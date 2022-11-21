India’s Namma Metro Phase 3 secures state government nod

Namma Metro trains on the Purple Line and Green Line. Credit: Santosh4118/commons.wikimedia.org.

The third phase of the Namma Metro project, spanning 44.65km, in Bengaluru in the Indian state of Karnataka has received the go-ahead from the state government.

This phase will cover two corridors, one along the west of Outer Ring Road (ORR)) and the second through Magadi Road.

With a length of 32.15km, Corridor-1 will stretch from J P Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura along the ORR with 22 stations. It.

The 12.5km-long Corridor-2 will comprise nine stations. It will stretch from Hosahalli to Kadabagere.

Phase III, which is pending approval from the Centre, is anticipated to open to the public by 2028.

This phase will also involve construction of two road-cum-metro flyovers, one spanning from Kanakapura Road junction and Sarakki junction over 1.36km and another covering Kamakya – Ittamadu – Hoskerehalli junction across 1.56km.

The project entails an investment of Rs163.28bn ($1.9bn), 20% of which will be borne by the Centre as well as state government each. External assistance will make up for the remaining funds.

Speaking at a tech summit in the city, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director Anjum Parwez said that Bengaluru metro will span 175km by June 2025.

Parwez stated: “The second and third phase of the metro projects will also enhance metro connectivity across the city and, by 2041, Bengaluru will have 314 km of metro rail connectivity.”

In 2020, BMRCL tapped Siemens Mobility for procuring automated train solutions for the second phase of the project.