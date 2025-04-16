This initiative seeks to improve train services between Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Credit: ACCIONA.

Acciona, as part of the ActivUs Alliance, has been awarded the contract for the design and pre-construction phase of the Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail project in Queensland, Australia.

The Faster Rail project aims to enhance train services between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, thereby supporting regional development by increasing network capacity.

It is set to provide more frequent train services which are essential for accommodating the anticipated demand during the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The project is a collaborative effort involving Acciona, CPB Contractors, UGL, SMEC, and WSP, in partnership with the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads and Queensland Rail.

The alliance is set to begin the design process and project planning activities, along with conducting further site investigations to ensure the timely completion of the project.

Acciona Queensland regional director David Balmer said: “Acciona’s highly skilled local team will draw on experience in delivering complex infrastructure Projects, in particular a wealth of knowledge and experience in elevated station structures as well as precast concrete solutions and complex geotechnical conditions.”

Key components of the project include upgrading the rail line from two to four tracks between Kuraby and Beenleigh, along with necessary civil works.

Additionally, the project will feature upgrades to stations, including park and ride, kiss and ride facilities, and improvements to bus stops.

Other significant aspects of the project involve the removal of level crossings, enhancements to rail systems, and preparations for the European Train Control System (ETCS).

The local road network will also be modified to improve connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists along the 20km corridor.

Acciona Australia and New Zealand CEO Bede Noonan said: “Our wealth of knowledge and experience, locally and globally, will contribute to the delivery of a solution that will transform the way people travel, enable stronger connection across communities and create a legacy for the people of Queensland.”

In 2023, Acciona secured a €480m ($545m) contract from the Philippine government’s Department of Transportation (DOTr) for package Nº2 of the South Commuter Railway Project.

The contract entails constructing 7.9km of rail tracks on a viaduct in Manila.