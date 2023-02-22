This project is part of a 54.6km railway with 18 stations. Credit: ACCIONA.

Spain-based Acciona has received a €480m contract from the Philippine government’s Department of Transportation (DOTr) for package Nº2 of the South Commuter Railway Project.

Under the contract, Acciona will be responsible for building 7.9km of rail tracks on a viaduct in Manila.

Scope of the work also includes the construction of three stations – España, Santa Mesa and Paco.

This project is part of a 54.6km railway with 18 stations designed to link Manila with Calambá in the province of Laguna.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are jointly funding this project.

In 2019, the company opened its new Philippine headquarters in Manila. It marked the company’s second Southeast Asia base following Singapore.

Earlier, the company won a €965m contract in the country for the construction of two sections of the track connecting the town of Malolos with the Clark International Airport, located 80km north of Manila.

In October 2020, the Philippines awarded three civil works contracts, together worth $1.7bn, for the Malolos–Clark Railway Project.

Spain’s Acciona Construction Philippines and Daelim Industrial won the second contract package for civil engineering work as well as construction of about 16km of viaducts and one rail station.