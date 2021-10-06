Wizz Air Holdings Plc tops our hiring leaderboard for August 2021

Credit: Konstantin Planinski on Unsplash.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc has topped our hiring leaderboard in the three months to the end of August 2021, advertising for an average of 1,005 new jobs a month over that period.

This equates to 254 new postions per 1,000 employees at the Switzerland-based company, the highest rate out of the 50 large railway equipment and technologies companies tracked by GlobalData’s job analytics database.

For the purposes of this analysis, we’ve defined a large company as one with more than 1,000 employees and have included those for which GlobalData has comprehensive figures.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc’s hiring rate has decreased in the past three months when compared to the previous three, with an average of 1,067 new jobs posted in the three months up to and including May 2021.

Mobile Mini, Inc. came in second place based on the rate per employee metric with 72 new job postings per 1,000 employees in the three months up to the end of August 2021, while Alstom SA was in third place.



The full top 10 for the three months to August can be viewed in the following table.

When ignoring the size of the company, FedEx Corp came top of the rankings for total job ads posted in the past quarter, with United Parcel Service Inc in second and XPO Logistics Inc in third.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends such as automation or artificial intelligence.

By Patrick Scott.