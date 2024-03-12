Issue 106 of Future Rail is out now!

Not only does electrification help decarbonise rail, but it also has the potential to enable a modal shift of freight from road to rail. In our cover story, we look at the factors hampering the electrification of existing lines in the EU and the US.

Conversely, the rate of electrification in India over the last fifteen years has been impressive. We look at how the country updated its railways so quickly and learn about the technology being used to do so. Elsewhere, we explore the importance of cybersecurity in the rail sector, finding out how the industry may be further ahead than many think.

As well as this, we consider how climate change could impact railways in the coming years, and what maintenance will be needed to keep infrastructure in good shape. Finally, we look back at the most expensive rail construction projects to break ground last year and learn the important things to consider when leading rail megaprojects.



Peter Nilson, editor

In this issue

Bright spark: the future of rail electrification

The electrification of railways is widely mooted as one of the most important ways to decarbonise rail. But as Keri Allan explains, there are still factors hampering the rate of electrification.

Why cybersecurity is front and centre for rail

Keri Allan looks into the state of cybersecurity in the rail sector, and how companies are trying to stay one step ahead of bad actors.

The future is now for the Channel Tunnel

Noah Bovenizer speaks to Dan Hughes, infrastructure director at Getlink, about the last 30 years of the channel tunnel, the modernisation plans in place, and the difficulties that the future might hold.

The most expensive rail construction projects in 2023

In total, 250 rail construction projects broke ground in 2023, with a combined capital investment of almost $250bn. Peter Nilson highlights the ten most expensive projects to break ground last year.

How India electrified 45% of its network in just five years

Nick Ferris explains how Indian Railways has outpaced the rest of the world on electrification – and is aiming for net-zero 2030.

How will climate change affect rail?

Kris Cooper hears from Infrabel, Network Rail, and Deutsche Bahn about how they are mitigating potential threats from climate change.

Public transport is the UK’s economic backbone

Antonio Colla, global railway marketing and sales manager at ABB, explains what it takes to power the world’s fourth-longest metro operation.

A leadership blueprint for rail megaprojects

Beth West, interim CEO of East West Railway Company, and Nick Petschek, MD at Kotter, share their insights from leading major capital projects.

Next issue preview

In the next issue of Future Rail, we look at the latest developments in rolling stock and high-speed rail, as we profile the latest model of TGV being built by Alstom, the TGV M.



We will also look back at the timeline of the Tren Maya project, the railway traversing the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, and explore the latest rail initiative in Europe, the Flagship Project 5.

