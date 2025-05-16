In our cover story this issue, we take a look at the circular economy of the railway sector. Changing best practice in station design and using recycled materials in construction are just some of the methods in play – we find out what else the industry is doing to improve sustainability.

Whether you are on desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.

Elsewhere, we also consider cybersecurity in rail. What have recent rail cybersecurity breaches revealed about vulnerabilities of the railway sector? We also find out some of the latest technology being used to improve the seasonal menace that is rail adhesion.

As well as all of this, we profile some recent projects, including the effort to make Stockholm Central Station a greener, community-centric space, the final major project in London’s Olympic Legacy plan, and the redevelopment of the Camp Hill Line.



For all this and the latest rail industry news, comment, and analysis from GlobalData, read on. You can also follow us @FutureRail_Mag.

Peter Nilson, editor

In this issue

Keeping the circular economy on track

Keri Allan looks into the circular economy in the rail industry, be it reusing old rail materials, changing design philosophies, and the financial considerations for raising sustainability in the sector.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Ransomware on the rails

Keri Allan explores what recent rail cybersecurity breaches reveal about vulnerabilities of the railway sector – and how the industry is responding to increasing cyber risks.

The growing and greening of Stockholm Central Station

In Stockholm, Foster + Partners, working with local company Marge Arkitekter, is redeveloping the area around Central Station to create greener, community-centric spaces. Frances Marcellin profiles the development.

A sticky situation: managing rail adhesion

Leaves on the line may seem trivial to the average passenger. Keri Allan finds out how the consequences when it comes to rail adhesion could be substantial.

Bow Goods Yard: London’s Olympic legacy continues

The Bow Goods Yard masterplan has been approved to regenerate 30 acres of brownfield land in East London as part of the London Olympic legacy, writes Keri Allan.

Camp Hill Line: reversing Beeching

The Camp Hill Line project is underway to reopen the line in Birmingham, UK, 80 years after it was closed as part of the Beeching Axe. Keri Allan takes a look at the project.

Building the next generation of railway cybersecurity

Tony Burton, managing director for cyber security & trust at Thales UK, highlights why it is so important for rail systems to become more cyber resilient.

How a railway’s data needs change throughout its life cycle

James McLaughlin, senior business development manager for rail survey at Fugro, on the benefits of train-borne survey technology.

Next issue preview

In the next issue of Future Rail, we’ll consider the potential of a rail freight renaissance. With the growing trend of shifting cargo transport from road to rail, we’ll find out about the environmental and economic benefits, as well as the challenges involved for freight operators.

In the meantime, keep up to date at @FutureRail_Mag.

Would you like to be notified when a new issue of Future Rail is out? Sign up for email alerts here!