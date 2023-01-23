As we enter a new year, we also arrive at quite the milestone with issue 100 of Future Rail! Thank you to everyone who has joined us along the way, and here’s to 100 more.

In this issue’s cover story, we look into the California high-speed rail project. much has been made in the media over whether the project is beyond repair, or how to get it back on track. We look at the story so far, and what we can expect in the future.

Across the Atlantic in the field of European high-speed rail, Spain has become the capital of high-speed; with four­ operators running services between Madrid and Barcelona. We look at the journey that led to such competition.

And, being the first issue of the year, it’s only fitting that we make some predictions for the coming year. We look at the shift to new fuels on the rails, the importance of bridging the skills gap, and how post-pandemic travel habits mean a rethink in timetabling, amongst other things.

As well as all of this, we also learn about Bristol Temple Meads’ efforts to improve accessibility for blind and partially sighted people, learn about the rebuilding of Ukraine’s tourism sector, and look into some unique ways to repurpose rolling stock for life after the rails.

Peter Nilson, editor

In this issue

Off the rails – will California ever get its high-speed rail?

The California High-Speed Rail project continues to receive attention – often the subject of press headlines both good and bad. But where is it now and what can we expect next? Andrew Tunnicliffe tries to unpick events.

How Spain became the arena for high-speed rail competition

The Madrid-Barcelona high-speed route in Spain currently has four operators battling it out for customers: something of a triumph for anti-monopoly efforts on the railways. Peter Nilson looks at how we got there.

Five unexpected uses for decommissioned trains

Sometimes decommissioned trains are refurbished and repurposed in creative ways. Jasleen Mann looks at five examples.

Next stop, 2023: rail trends and predictions

The rail sector continues to show a healthy rate of recovery after the setbacks from Covid-19. Luke Christou speaks to industry experts to find out what to expect in the year ahead.

How Bristol Temple Meads is improving accessibility

Jasleen Mann learns about Bristol Temple Meads’ efforts to improve accessibility for blind and partially sighted people at the UK railway station, as it becomes the first station managed by Network Rail to have an audio guide readily available for passengers.

We learn how railways are attempting to reduce their carbon footprint through the use of eco-friendly energy sources, both on the track and at the station, and how new infrastructure design can help reduce environmental impact.

