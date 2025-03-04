In collaboration with global customers across various industries, Huawei unveiled 83 global showcases at MWC Barcelona 2025.

Together with its industry customers, Huawei unveiled 83 global showcases for industrial digital & intelligent transformation for 71 key scenarios. In addition, Huawei and its partners jointly launched 10 major solutions to accelerate intelligent transformation across various industries such as public sectors, education, finance, electric power, transportation, oil and gas, chemicals, and retail.

Huawei proposed four key pathways to accelerate industrial intelligence

Huawei believes that global industries are rapidly advancing towards intelligence and are poised to be among the greatest beneficiaries of the AI era. In his keynote speech, Leo Chen, Huawei’s Corporate Senior Vice President and the President of Enterprise Sales, highlighted the four key pathways that are essential to accelerating intelligent transformation across industries. He stated, “Firstly, we must deeply integrate technologies into industry scenarios and build a target ICT architecture for industrial intelligent transformation based on industry requirements, pain points, and development stages. Secondly, we need to build advanced, AI-oriented ICT infrastructure to support the exponential growth of AI workloads. Thirdly, we must develop high-performance AI products that seamlessly integrate with open-source models, enhance AI development toolchains, and collaborate with industry partners, enabling AI to shift from technical showmanship to broad, inclusive accessibility, accelerating transformation in industries like healthcare and education. And fourthly, we must train ICT talent in a more targeted manner.”

The Lighthouse that guides industries forward: Huawei launched 83 global showcases and 10 major solutions for industrial intelligence

Huawei takes action to demonstrate its commitment to offering customers first-hand experience. In collaboration with global customers across various industries, Huawei unveiled 83 global showcases, spanning 71 key scenarios of industrial digital and intelligent transformation. These showcases are open to customers worldwide, providing a valuable reference for their transformation journey.

Moreover, Huawei continuously deepens its collaboration with partners across industries and jointly innovates with them. At the summit, Huawei launched 10 major solutions jointly developed with its partners to expedite industrial intelligence: the Inclusive Connectivity – Digital Village Solution, Public Services Digitalization Solution, Digital Training Solution, Financial Data Center Resilience Solution, Intelligent Distribution Solution 2.0, Smart Railway Yard & Station Solution, Intelligent Multi-level Port Operation Management Solution, Intelligent Central Processing Facilities Solution, Intelligent Chemical Solution, and Smart Retail Solution 2.0.

To better empowering inclusive AI adoption in every industry, Huawei launched AI inference appliances which support over 50 mainstream large models. By deploying these AI appliances, industry customers can access and deploy AI applications more easily and advance towards a more intelligent future.

To cultivate ICT talents who integrate industry scenarios and technologies, Huawei also launched the Industry Elites in the ICT Classroom Program for enterprise customers; and the Leading ICT Talent Cultivation Program for universities.

Global customers and partners share innovative practices

Ciyong Zou, Deputy to the Director General and the Managing Director of the Directorate of Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Industrial Development, UNIDO, delivered the opening remarks at the event, stating that “UNIDO-Huawei collaboration is a testament to the power of multi-stakeholder cooperation. Huawei has been instrumental in the AIM Global, playing a key role in accelerating the sustainable adoption of cutting-edge technologies. These partnerships reinforce our shared belief that technology must serve humanity—not the other way around. As we look ahead, three principles must guide us: equity, sustainability, and collaboration. Equity ensures that digital transformation benefits all, sustainability ensures that technology contributes to a greener future, and collaboration ensures that no country, industry, or entrepreneur is left behind.”

Mahmoud Bin Ahmed, CCO, Integrated Dawiyat, pointed out that “As a subsidiary of the SEC, Dawiyat is a fully integrated digital infrastructure provider, we take fibers as strategic assets to support SEC for highly reliable digital power services and Saudi Arabia 10Gbps society strategy. One fiber for multi services can empower more than power, we commit to provide smart grid communication with premium user experience and leverage our world-leading neutral infrastructure for digital economy growth in Saudi Arabia.”

Gil Brasileiro Fernandes, ICT Services Manager, Petrobras, pointed out that “For Petrobras, digital innovation is not just a choice, but the path to a more efficient, safer, and sustainable future. Petrobras believes that we can only achieve digitalization by investing in robust and scalable infrastructure to support digital operations; prioritizing solutions that enhance efficiency and safety in operations; using intelligent devices to promote mobility and collaboration and transforming connectivity into a competitive advantage.”

Miguel López-Valverde, Minister for Digitalization of the Community of Madrid, Spain, said that: “To address the digital transformation process, Comunidad de Madrid, through the Digitalization Strategy 2023-2026, has reformulated its vision, mission and values, with a clear orientation towards citizens and businesses, making them the true protagonists. Comunidad de Madrid will be the leading digitalization region in Europe.”

Guillaume Portier, EVP, VusionGroup, said: ” At VusionGroup, we aim to help build a more sustainable future by digitizing physical stores, as they play a pivotal role in this respect. By partnering with Huawei, we design innovations that serve this purpose, driving a greater impact for business and society. “

Pioneering the in-depth integration of digital and intelligent technologies and industry scenarios

The 1200 m2 Huawei Enterprise Business exhibition area features three themes: Accelerating Industrial Intelligence, Innovative ICT Infrastructure, and Partner Collaboration for Mutual Success. The exhibition highlights the deep integration of digital and intelligent technologies with industries, and the joint innovations and practices by Huawei, as well as its global partners and customers.

The Accelerating Industrial Intelligence area showcased Huawei’s cutting-edge scenario-based solutions and the latest practices of industries, such as public utilities, government, education, healthcare, finance, transportation, electric power, oil and gas, mining, ISP and Internet, manufacturing, and retail.

The Innovative ICT Infrastructure area fully demonstrated the Intelligent Campus and Intelligent Data Center scenarios, which presented Huawei’s latest products and portfolios in fields like data communication, all-optical network, data storage, and Huawei Cloud. Through continuous technological innovation, Huawei has enabled enterprise customers to build their intelligent, efficient, and reliable ICT infrastructure.

The Partner Collaboration for Mutual Success area presented Huawei’s latest partner policies for the commercial market and distribution business, as well as partner toolkits, marketable and star solutions, and more through various interactive demos that are easy to install and maintain.

Additionally, Huawei held a special event for its partners in the commercial market and distribution business, showcasing solutions for common scenarios, AI appliances, tools and digital platforms that support easy maintenance and service delivery, as well as a simulated HUAWEI eKit store. This allowed commercial partners and engineers an exclusive and immersive experience through interactive and in-depth exchanges.

MWC Barcelona 2025 is held at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain from March 3 to March 6. During the event, Huawei Enterprise Business exhibits under the theme of Accelerating Industrial Intelligence, with its booth at Stand 1H50 in Hall 1.

