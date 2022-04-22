Zetwerk wins contract for bullet train project in India

The bullet train can travel at a maximum operational speed of 320 km per hour. Credit: umehanayuuki from Pixabay.

Contract manufacturing startup Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has secured a contract worth INR1.26bn ($16.6m) from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail (MAHSR) project in India.

Under the contract, Zetwerk will deliver 10,000 metric tonne (MT) of fabricated girders to support the load-bearing capacity of the steel bridges being built for the project, reported Press Trust of India.

L&T is responsible for the fabrication of steel bridges for the bullet train project, which will decrease the travelling time between two major cities in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The news agency quoted Zetwerk as saying: “Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has been awarded a Letter of Intent (LoI) for an order worth Rs126.55 crore by L&T Ltd for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad (MAHSR) Bullet Train project.”

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation is executing the MAHSR bullet train project, as per the letter of intent (LOI) agreement.

Fabrication and transportation of 28 steel truss bridges will be undertaken by Larsen & Toubro – IHI Infrastructure Systems Consortium on the 508-km long project, which is being developed with an investment of over INR1000bn ($13.1bn).

The bullet train project, which will feature 12 stations, is expected to be completed in 2023.

With a maximum operational speed of 320 km per hour, the bullet train can travel the distance of 508km in two hours and seven minutes.

Zetwerk cofounder Vishal Chaudhary said: “Zetwerk is proud to associate with the Bullet Train Project and will strive to deliver its commitment on time in full.”

