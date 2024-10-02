Another $1bn of US Department of Transportation (DoT) funding has been released for projects to improve intercity passenger rail services.
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) announced the tranche via a “Notice of Funding Opportunities” to municipalities and private projects across the US. The $1bn will be reserved for projects outside of the populous Northeast Corridor.
The US government said the funding was the next step to the $8.2bn released for high-speed and intercity rail projects across the country.
“The funding we’re announcing today will help add new train routes and improve existing train lines across the country – another important step the Biden-Harris administration is taking to deliver world-class rail to Americans,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.
The DoT said eligible projects did not have to be new lines, but could be improvements or upgrades to existing railroads, including the “rehabilitation” of disused infrastructure. Planning and infrastructure around the railway environment are also part of the sector targeted by the latest release.
“This additional funding through Fed-State National will further expand intercity passenger and high-speed rail services across the Nation,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose.
“This funding addresses infrastructure needs, reduces congestion, and expands access to reliable transportation options for people living in underserved regions; all while honoring FRA’s commitment to working with states, Tribes, and stakeholders to reshape America’s rail network and lay the foundation for its future.”