Work starts on Ellenbrook train station in Western Australia

Illustration of the Ellenbrook Station in Perth. Image: METRONET.

Work has commenced on the proposed Ellenbrook train station on the Metronet Morley-Ellenbrook Line in Perth, Western Australia.

The scope of work under the first stage of the Ellenbrook Station site includes bulk earthworks, in-ground services and station footings installation, structural works, facades and interior.

Being constructed in the heart of Ellenbrook’s town centre, the new Ellenbrook Station is intended to offer quick and easy transport services to the more than 46,000 residents in and around the suburb. It would reduce public transport travel times by up to 50%.

Ellenbrook train station is one of the five stations planned to be built as part of the Morley-Ellenbrook Line. Other four stations include Whiteman Park, Malaga, Noranda and Morley.

Work on corridor, clearing and service relocations has commenced while site compounds are planned to be located at the Ellenbrook, Whiteman Park and Malaga station sites.

The project’s next stage will see the construction of foundations for the elevated station at Whiteman Park as well as the commencement of bridge structures’ earthworks at Gnangara Road, Beechboro Road, and within Bennett Springs.

Western Australia Transport Minister Rita Saffioti: “Our north-eastern suburbs are one of Australia’s fastest growing communities, and the population is expected to double by 2050, from 209,000 in 2011 to more than 450,000 by 2050.

“It’s important we build the infrastructure for this growth now.

“Ellenbrook Station will create more transport choice for residents living in Ellenbrook, Aveley and The Vines, and will be a key transport link for suburbs further to the north including Bullsbrook and surrounds.”

The 21km-long Morley-Ellenbrook Line, along with the Transperth network, is aimed to provide better transport facilities and connections to the communities in the suburbs located north-east of Perth.

This project will include the provision for another station at Bennett Springs East in the future.

Once operational, the Metronet Morley-Ellenbrook Line is expected to take off over 10,000 car trips per day in the north-eastern suburbs by 2031.

The line will begin from the Midland Line at Bayswater station and run down Tonkin Highway, north of Marshall Road. This will continue along the Drumpellier Drive alignment prior to terminating at Ellenbrook town centre.

Planned to be operational by the end of 2024, the Morley-Ellenbrook Line is expected to create support and create up to 6,500 jobs.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said: “The new train line will completely change the way people in our north-eastern suburbs travel, slashing travel times almost in half.

“This is one of the 15 METRONET projects we currently have under construction, have completed, in planning or in procurement.”

In 2020, MELconnx Consortium was selected to build the Metronet Morley-Ellenbrook Line in Perth.