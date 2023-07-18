Manufacturing line of the rolling stock Stadler. Credit: AndreyAn/ Shutterstock.

Swiss-based rail manufacturer Stadler has chosen communication device company Westermo to offer the network infrastructure for their new generation of tram-trains.

The contract, which is set to run three years, oversees Westermo delivering its Viper switches for the onboard data networks, enabling passenger information systems as well as train control and administration.

To control the onboard data networks on the trams, Westermo will provide multiple types of its small, EN 50155-certified Viper Ethernet switches running its WeOS operating system.

Westermo CEO Jenny Sjödahl highlighted the significance of this contract in solidifying Westermo’s position in the railway industry: “This strategic contract further solidifies Westermo’s position as a market leader in providing cutting-edge onboard network solutions.

“Westermo’s extensive portfolio of rail-certified solutions for both critical and non-critical onboard systems, combined with their technical expertise and a collaborative approach, paved the way for this deal.”

The features of the new generation trams include an entirely digital vehicle control system with integrated collision warning and telemetry data transmission for predictive maintenance.

Kim Dong Nguyen, global key account manager at Westermo, spoke to the important relationship between the firms.

“We are delighted [Stadler] has decided to extend its collaboration with Westermo. This platform contract demonstrates the trust and confidence they have in our resilient onboard network solutions and industry expertise.

This contract extends the relationship between the companies and demonstrates the competence of Westermo’s networking technologies.

Throughout the contract time, orders will be placed on a continuing basis, with Westermo product deliveries commencing in late 2023 and will last three years.

Although the original statement from Westermo did not name Stadler, the company confirmed to Railway Technology it was the multi-national extending its custom with Sweden’s Westermo.