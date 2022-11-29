View all newsletters
November 29, 2022

Westermo to provide networking technology for SBB’s new train fleet

The data communication technology will be deployed on several new-generation single-decker FLIRT Evo multiple-unit trains.

networking technology
SBB's new generation FLIRT Evo trains by Stadler. Credit: SBB CFF FFS.

Beijer Electronics Group’s business unit Westermo has secured a contract from rolling stock manufacturer Stadler for the delivery of networking technology for Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).

Under the contract, Westermo will offer networking solutions for a new fleet of trains for SBB.

The company will deploy its data communication technology on several new-generation single-decker FLIRT Evo multiple-unit trains, which will replace old rolling stock.

The on-board train control and management system will get support from data networks.

For the management of on-board data networks, Westermo will deliver a new variant of its Viper Ethernet switches.

Powered by Westermo’s WeOS operating software, the EN 50155-certified switches include M12 push-pull connectors that support easy installation and enhance network reliability.

The WeOS software provides a complete range of security features to address the growing threat of cyberattacks and help create reliable networks.

Westermo will begin the delivery of its products next year and continue for ten years.

Westermo train networks global market director Mark Gibbs said: “We are delighted that Stadler has extended its collaboration with Westermo with the award of this contract to provide networking technology for its new generation of FLIRT Evo trains.

“Westermo’s rail-certified solutions and expert support will ensure the data networks provide the reliability and robustness required for critical on-board systems.”

Designed for both local and long-distance operations, the first FLIRT Evo trains are expected to begin service in 2026.

Last month, HÜBNER Group received a contract from Stadler to supply up to 1,008 gangway systems for the VDV Tram-Train project.

