Webuild-led consortium wins €616m Palermo-Catania rail contract

Webuild and its partner will design and construct a section of the Palermo-Catania rail line. Credit: We build.

Webuild and its consortium partner have secured a €616m contract for a section of the Palermo-Catania rail line in Italy.

Called Lot 4b, the section includes the design and building of the Nuova Enna-Dittaino.

Webuild has a 70% interest in the consortium while partner Pizzarotti owns the remaining 30%.

The contract, which is commissioned by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) of the Italian state railway operator Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS), will also get funding from Italy’s National Plan for Recovery and Resilience, (PNRR in Italy).

Work is anticipated to begin before the end of this year.

Lot 4b involves constructing 15km of new railway, with 8.5km passing via three tunnels and a further 2km across five viaducts.

The project will also include the construction of a train station at Enna, as well as upgrades to one station at Dittaino.

Construction of this section is projected to create 650 jobs.

Webuild is currently engaged in building Bicocca Catenanuova, which is another section of the Palermo-Catania line.

The Palermo-Catania railway is part of an initiative within the EU to develop a sustainable mobility network known as the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

Webuild is engaged in the development of the network in other parts of Italy, including the Genoa-Milan High-Speed, High-Capacity Railway Line, several sections of the Brenner Base Tunnel in the northeast, and multiple sections of the high-speed railway between Naples and Bari in the south.