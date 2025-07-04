The system is designed to detect defects across various wheel geometries and conditions. Credit: Waygate Technologies.

Waygate Technologies, a Baker Hughes business, has introduced the Krautkrämer WheelStar Radsatz-Prüf-System (RPS), expanding its inspection technologies portfolio.

The new system promises precise results and cost reductions in the inspection process of dismantled train wheels, enabling train operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities to meet increasing regulatory demands and maximise train utilisation.

The fully automated ultrasonic testing system, combined with proprietary matrix technology, features a compact design and utilises a robotic assembly to accurately position ultrasonic mechanics on train wheels.

The WheelStar RPS rotates the wheel using an underfloor shift-rotate unit while employing Waygate Technologies’ phased array matrix probe technology to conduct the inspection.

The system compares inspection results with calibration data, allowing for a quick cycle time of six minutes per wheelset, with total shift work time reduced by 7-23%, including a 5% reduction in check/re-check time

Automated processes conduct both initial checks and subsequent verifications, removing the necessity for manual intervention with reference wheelsets.

This automation not only improves efficiency but also ensures consistency and reliability in the testing process.

Furthermore, the innovative matrix technology and industrial robots used in the WheelStar RPS contribute to intelligent and expedited inspections.

The system is designed to detect defects across various wheel geometries and conditions, offering precise inspections with minimal false indications, thus reducing unnecessary costs.

Operators are guided through the process on a single screen, with preprogrammed wheelset types, profiles, and automatic report generation.

Furthermore, remote service support is available to assist with failures or other issues.

The Krautkrämer WheelStar RPS is set to be available for order next month.

