Wabtec signs services contract with locomotive lessor Akiem

Wabtec and Akiem will also work on the development of advanced services. Credit: Wabtec Corporation.

US-based transportation solutions provider Wabtec has reached a services contract with European rolling stock leasing firm Akiem.

Under the five-year contract, Wabtec will be responsible for maintaining critical equipment for locomotive fleets in Europe.

Brake components, pantographs, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) of Akiem’s PRIMA and TRAXX fleets, which operate in France and Germany, will be covered under the contract.

Both the entities will also work on the development of advanced services, including additive manufacturing, remote diagnostics, and sustainable HVAC refrigerants, for improved environmental performance and efficiency.

Wabtec Transit Services Group president Sameer Gaur said: “This crucial equipment maintenance partnership with Akiem sees Wabtec working directly with the owner of the rolling stock.

“Akiem’s key role in this value chain means it fully measures the value of robust and reliable equipment.

“We share their commitment to maximise train safety and reliability and are looking forward to supporting this major actor in European rail to achieve its goals.”

Last month, Wabtec signed a $600m memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy for the delivery of 50 FLXdrivebattery-electric shunters.

Wabtec offers equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries besides mining, marine, and industrial markets.

With a fleet of 620 locomotives and over 160 passenger units, Akiem offers services to rail operators, manufacturers and local authorities.