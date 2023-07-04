Wabtec is a comprehensive worldwide resource for locomotive needs. Credit: Wabtec.

British railway company Wabtec has entered an agreement with the Australian CBH group, to provide 17 CM20ACi dual-cab, diesel-electric locomotives.

This acquisition is one of many significant investments CBH group has made to expand its fleet and align to the “Path to 2033 strategy.”

The first tranche of five locomotives is set to arrive in Australia by Q1 2026 and will be operational soon after. The second and final delivery of 12 locomotives will be arriving in Q2 2026.

CBH CEO Ben Macnamara explained the purchase is part of a larger strategy to expand grain exports: “Our rail fleet is a key asset for the co-operative and expanding our existing train sets is a strategic priority that is critical for us to achieve CBH’s “Path to 2033” strategy that aims to lift our monthly export capacity to three million tonnes by 2033 or sooner.

“By investing in our supply chain network, we are ensuring we can deliver tonnes to customers when needed and therefore return sustained value to Western Australian growers.”

Wabtec president of freight equipment Rogerio Mendonca lauded the economical running of the locomotives: “The CM20ACi is a perfect addition to CBH’s growing fleet. These locomotives will provide CBH with low operational costs, high availability and proven reliability needed to succeed in today’s competitive market.”