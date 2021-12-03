VR FleetCare secures diesel locomotive maintenance contract in Finland

Dr19 is a new kind of locomotive from VR Group that has been built for freight traffic. Credit: VR Fleetcare.

Finland’s rolling stock maintenance firm VR FleetCare has reached a ten-year agreement with VR Group for the upkeep of the new Stadler diesel locomotive’s stock.

The agreement will become effective in 2023 on the commencement of commercial services of the locomotives.

Compared to older diesel locomotives, these green variants feature the latest diesel locomotive technology.

As agreed, 60 ordered locomotives and potentially extra models will be maintained from 2023 to 2033.

VR FleetCare will be responsible for the complete upkeep of VR Group’s tractive stock.



Under the maintenance agreement, VR FleetCare will repair and maintain the Dr19 locomotive as per the maintenance programme.

The company will also offer material management, along with spare units.

VR Group locomotive fleet management vice-president Risto Kontiokoski said: “VR FleetCare is also currently responsible for the rest of our tractive stock. The locomotives, which are almost twice as powerful as the old diesel locomotives, are low-emission and can also be fuelled with renewable fuels.

“We are also looking at other forms of motive power for the locomotive, because it may be changed in the future. The modular design of the locomotive would allow for changes in the form of motive power as the availability of renewable fuels improves and sufficiently efficient and competitive alternatives come to the market.”

Work related to maintenance will be conducted at VR FleetCare’s service workshops and depots around Finland.

Designed to face Finland’s winter conditions, Dr19 is a new kind of locomotive from VR Group that has been built for freight traffic.

