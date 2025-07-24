The Franconia-Springfield Bypass will enable passenger trains to reach the VRE Franconia-Springfield station without delays by crossing two main freight tracks. Credit: FlatironDragados.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) in the US has awarded a contract valued at $414m to the joint venture (JV) of FlatironDragados and Herzog for the construction of the Franconia-Springfield Bypass project.

The JV will work with VPRA and other stakeholders, including CSXT, Amtrak, and Virginia Railway Express, to deliver this rail improvement project.

The Franconia-Springfield Bypass project aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of both passenger and freight train operations within the rail corridor.

The project will allow passenger trains to access the VRE Franconia-Springfield station without delays by crossing over two mainline freight tracks.

This will alleviate the current freight traffic bottleneck and improve the flow of passenger trains on the Richmond, Fredericksburg and Potomac rail corridor.

FlatironDragados executive vice president Jim Schneiderman said: “This project will provide safer, more efficient rail service by reducing congestion and improving reliability.

“As construction begins, our team will continue to collaborate with VPRA and other stakeholders to identify innovative solutions to challenges as we transform rail infrastructure in this key market.”

The project includes the addition of approximately 1.4 miles of passenger railroad track and the construction of a 0.6-mile rail flyover bridge that will span the existing CSX freight tracks.

This infrastructure is expected to reduce train interference at a critical congestion point between Fredericksburg and Washington, D.C.

Construction is scheduled to commence in July 2025, with an anticipated completion date in 2029.

Herzog executive vice president Scott Norman said: “Herzog is proud to be working alongside our JV partner FlatironDragados to construct the VPRA Franconia-Springfield Bypass project along with our partners at VPRA.

“We welcome this opportunity and look forward to bringing this project in on time and on budget. Congratulation to the entire team reaching this milestone.”

