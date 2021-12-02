Vossloh to deliver rail infrastructure components in Turkey

The double-track high-speed track will have the capacity to support speeds of up to 250 km/h. Credit: MichaelGaida / Pixabay.

German rail technology company Vossloh has secured a contract for the supply of 147 turnouts of diverse geometries, spares, and extra track materials in Turkey.

These rail infrastructure components will be supplied to the Kalyon Group, a Turkey-based construction firm for infrastructure projects.

The parts will be utilised in the rail project, which will link Bandirma, Bursa and Osmaneli in the northwest region of the country.

Under the project, a double-track high-speed track with the capacity to support speeds of up to 250km/h will be constructed.

The aim is to cut down travel times for commuters and goods.



Supply of the Vossloh products is expected to be completed in nearly four years, beginning next year.

Vossloh CEO Oliver Schuster said: “We are honoured to contribute to the success of this important project with our leading technology and our vast global experience. Especially for high-speed lines, the highest product quality and the perfect interaction of the individual track components are crucial.

“For this reason, I am particularly pleased that the Kalyon Group has placed its trust in Vossloh. The order once again impressively underlines our international competitiveness and strong position, in particular in the important Turkish market.”

In the coming years, Turkey plans to execute several large-scale infrastructure projects with a focus to expand its rail network, especially its high-speed network.

While tenders have been launched for many projects, others are presently under the planning stage.

Earlier, Vossloh deployed rail fastening and switch systems on numerous Turkish high-speed tracks, including the Ankara-Konya high-speed line.

In August this year, Vossloh unit Vossloh Nordic Switch Systems AB signed a comprehensive framework contract with Bane NOR in Norway to supply rail infrastructure components.

Related Companies Frequentis Emergency Response and Network Communication Systems Blaschke Umwelttechnik Exhaust Extraction Systems for Train Maintenance Depots Fairfild Power Resistors for the Railway Industry