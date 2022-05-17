Vossloh to deliver rail fastening systems for Egyptian high-speed line

Rail technology company Vossloh has secured a contract worth more than €40m ($41.83m) to supply rail fastening systems for a new high-speed line in Egypt.
This comes as Egypt plans to increase rail investment over the following years and develop a 1,800km high-speed network in the country.
As agreed, the company will deliver the components for the line that will stretch from El Alamein to the city of Ain Sokhna.
A high-speed line is also planned to be built from El Alamein to Mersa Matruh. This will extend the planned double track line to nearly 660km.
The deliveries of rail fastening systems to the state-owned company National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) are slated to begin this year and continue to 2024.
A subsidiary called Vossloh Fastening Systems will supply the systems.
Vossloh Executive Board member Jan Furnivall said: “The new rail line will be designed for speeds of up to 250 km/h. It will shorten the travel times of millions of people by up to 50% while producing more than 70 percent fewer carbon emissions than road traffic.
“We are delighted to be able to make a substantial contribution to this landmark project in this region. Our extensive experience with the equipment of high-speed lines will allow us to create significant value for our customers.”
Vossloh focuses on delivering track-related products and services. Its product range includes rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings.
In February this year, the company contract to deliver rail fastening systems for a high-speed line in China. The 200km line will run from Laixi to Rongcheng.
In the 2021 fiscal year, Vossloh reported sales of €942.8m.