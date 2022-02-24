Vossloh to supply fastening systems for Chinese high-speed rail line

Vossloh’s rail fastening systems. Credit: Vossloh.

Global rail technology company Vossloh has received a contract, worth around €40m, to deliver rail fastening systems for a new high-speed line on the Chinese east coast.

The fastening systems will be installed on the new 200km high-speed line between the cities of Laixi and Rongcheng in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong.

This project is anticipated to ‘significantly’ cut down journey time between these cities and can support speeds of up to 350 km/h.

Vossloh plans to begin deliveries of the systems in the current year and will continue until 2023.

Commenting on the development, Vossloh CEO Oliver Schuster said: “The order is once again a sign of confidence in the technological competence and high quality of our products. We are honored to make a major contribution to the fast and safe transportation of millions of people every day in China for more than a decade.

“With this important order, the sales planned for 2022 in the high-speed segment in China are already fully secured by orders on hand. For us, this is a further reason to look to the future with great confidence.”

Recently, Vossloh was selected by the state rail company Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) to deliver around 1.3 million sleepers, between 2022 and 2027, for the Inland Rail project.

The railway line, spanning around 1,700km, is being built between Melbourne and Brisbane.

China’s high-speed rail network, which currently covers less than 40,000km, is planned to be extended to over 70,000km by the end of this decade.

Vossloh has been operating in China since 2006. Its local subsidiary, Vossloh Fastening Systems China, is engaged in delivering rail fastening systems for high-speed lines.