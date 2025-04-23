The project seeks to standardise and modernise locomotive and rail vehicle licensing using IP data communication. Credit: Globalsat Group LLC/EIN Presswire.

Globalsat Brasil, a subsidiary of Globalsat Group, has entered into a partnership with VLI Logistica and Viasat to enhance communication systems for locomotives operating in Brazil.

This collaboration is part of a comprehensive ten-year initiative aimed at modernising railway operations across the country.

The initiative will cover more than 1,800km of railway network across the states of Sao Paulo, Goias, and Minas Gerais, including significant locations such as the Port of Santos.

The project will implement a hybrid satellite and LTE connectivity solution, specifically designed to meet the communication needs of VLI Logistica, to provide quick and reliable communications.

VLI Logistica provides multimodal logistics solutions that connect ports, railways, and terminals throughout Brazil, facilitating the transport of industrial goods such as steel, minerals, and agricultural products.

The company focuses on planning and executing logistics strategies tailored to client operations, covering key regions including the North, Northeast, Southeast, and Central-West.

It operates across 300 municipalities in ten states and the Federal District, supported by a workforce of 7,000 employees, and a fleet of 584 locomotives, and 21,000 wagons.

VLI signalling and telecommunications specialist Flavio Pfeifer said: “Railways increasingly rely on advanced telecommunications systems to control and monitor locomotives. For train licensing, telecommunications systems are crucial as they ensure compliance with regulatory and safety standards.”

The hybrid satellite and LTE connectivity solution not only supports existing onboard systems but also facilitates the integration of new technologies, including Positive Train Control (PTC), which is intended to monitor and manage train operations for improved safety.

Furthermore, the new system will enable advanced signalling and real-time monitoring of fleet data, allowing VLI to optimise network management and reduce transit times.

Enhanced communication capabilities between VLI’s control teams and locomotive operators will also be established, particularly in emergency situations, ensuring that critical information can be communicated swiftly.

The hybrid service is anticipated to deliver robust coverage, even in areas where LTE connectivity is currently unavailable, and is presently in the commissioning phase.

Additionally, the project aims to standardise and modernise the licensing of locomotives and rail-road vehicles through IP data communication.

Globalsat Brasil general director Flavio Franklin noted: “Fast communication is crucial because it provides greater control over railway network operations. In the future, services like this could enable advanced signalling, automation, real-time mobile applications, and assisted operations, maximising the value of supply chains.”

