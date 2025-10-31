Virgin will work with Alstom and place an order to acquire 12 Avelia Stream trains. Credit: © Virgin 2025.

Virgin Trains has received approval from the UK regulator Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to use the Temple Mills International rail depot in East London, marking major progress towards plans to operate further international rail services through the Channel Tunnel.

The permission, granted on 30 October, provides Virgin with assurance of access to the light maintenance facilities necessary for operation of its proposed international rail services.

According to ORR, Virgin Trains demonstrated the “most effective plan” for utilising capacity at Temple Mills.

The determination was based on an independent evaluation that also took into account both the business case presented and Eurostar’s expansion plans. Applications from Evolyn, Gemini, and Trenitalia were declined by ORR.

In its review, ORR found that Virgin Trains provided stronger financial and operational proposals than other candidates. Virgin also supplied documentation showing investor support and an understanding with a rolling stock supplier.

Virgin has announced an intended launch of international passenger services in 2030. It intends to introduce train services between London St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord, Brussels-Midi, and Amsterdam Centraal.

There are plans to extend routes within France and into Germany and Switzerland.

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson said: “Our ambition is to connect London St Pancras International with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam by 2030, with plans to expand even further across Europe.”

“It’s time to end this 30-year monopoly and bring some Virgin magic to the cross-Channel route. I’ve always believed competition drives innovation, and that’s exactly what we will bring to the Channel Tunnel,” he added.

“This is what we do best. Just as we’ve challenged incumbents in the air, on the seas, and just as we’ve led the UK rail market before – we’re ready to do it all over again.”

ORR noted that several additional requirements must be met for new international services to begin.

Virgin is required to reach a commercial agreement with Eurostar, which operates Temple Mills. It must also obtain further finance arrangements, gain track and station access rights, and acquire safety certification from ORR and relevant EU authorities.

Earlier in the year, Virgin disclosed an exclusive agreement with Alstom to acquire 12 Avelia Stream trains.

The Avelia Stream trains selected for these new international services are based on technology used in the Pendolino model and aim to deliver enhancements in speed, comfort, and energy performance.

Virgin has also announced details regarding the financial backers for this project. Equitix, a European infrastructure investment company with experience in financing rolling stock, will provide funding for the purchase of new trains.

The operational side will be financed by Virgin Group together with Equitix and Azzurra Capital, a private equity firm established by Stefano Marsaglia and Jorge Delclaux.

Virgin stated that should Ebbsfleet International or Ashford International station reopen in Kent, its train services would include stops there.

Meanwhile, the regulator clarified that its approval only covers access to Temple Mills depot.

The decision does not obligate Virgin Trains to run any particular services or restrict it from modifying intended routes in the future.

In a statement, ORR said: “Many stakeholders wrote to ORR to welcome the prospect of competition on the High Speed 1 line, which is expected to increase choice for passengers, and many also wrote concerning the reopening of stations in Kent.”

