The Vinci Construction-led consortium has received a €220m contract from Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin (TELT) for the 5A works package of the Lyon–Turin rail line.

Led by Vinci Construction Grands Projects, the consortium includes Vinci Construction subsidiaries Dodin Campenon Bernard and Vinci Construction France, which together hold a 65% stake.

Webuild holds a 33% stake while the remaining 2% is held by Bergteamet.

The contract includes the preparatory work perpendicular to the future safety site at Modane.

It is located near the midpoint of the 57.5km-long base tunnel, which will link stations in Saint Jean de Maurienne, France, and Susa, Italy.



The consortium will construct the four 500m-deep Avrieux shafts using raise-boring machines, which is expected to optimise work safety, costs and time.

The project will create jobs for around 250 people in the next 36 months.

The rail line is part of the Mediterranean corridor of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) network. It will connect the rail networks of France and Italy, as well as offer faster transit and improved safety for passengers travelling between the two countries.

The Lyon–Turin rail line is expected to replace around one million heavy vehicles on Alpine roads by 2030. Additionally, it will decrease greenhouse gas emissions by around three million tonnes of CO 2 equivalent a year.

In November last year, AECOM received a framework contract for technical support during the design and construction phases of the Lyon to Turin high-speed rail line.