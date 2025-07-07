The 21.5km extension of the Alameda-Melipilla line will feature three new tracks with overhead lines. Credit: Colas Rail.

VINCI Construction, through its subsidiary ETF, and Colas Rail have been awarded a €100m ($117.7m) contract to construct the second stretch of the Alameda-Melipilla railway line in Chile, enhancing connectivity from Santiago to the south-west of the country.

The project is on behalf of EFE, the public company managing Chile’s national rail network, and aims to improve transportation efficiency and capacity.

The 21.5km extension of the Alameda-Melipilla line will feature three new tracks with overhead lines, with two designated for passenger services and one for freight.

The contract involves a three-year construction period, during which the consortium will undertake the dismantling of the existing track.

The associated work also involves supplying materials such as track, sleepers, ballast, and overhead lines, and establishing a new suburban railway line.

ETF CEO Fabrice Guégan said: “ETF has been operating in Chile since it built Santiago’s first metro line. Leveraging over 40 years [of] experience working on Chile’s largest urban and national railway projects, ETF is currently helping to maintain all the metro lines in Santiago.

“This new suburban contract bolsters ETF’s commitment to develop low-carbon transport in Chile.”

The Alameda-Melipilla line is expected to serve 57 million passengers annually and reduce travel times by an hour.

The commencement of the works for the line is scheduled for the end of next month.

Colas Rail CEO Hervé Le Joliff said: “After winning the call for tenders to maintain Santiago’s five metro lines at the beginning of the year, this new contract solidifies the group’s roots and adds fresh momentum to the efforts of our teams in the Chilean rail market.

“Colas Rail has thereby positioned itself as a key player ahead of the major railway projects announced by local authorities in 2025.”

In related developments, VINCI Construction’s subsidiary Seymour Whyte, in collaboration with John Holland, secured a €432m contract in October last year for the Queensland railway upgrade project in Australia.

Moreover, Colas Rail UK announced the completion of the on-road test track for the Coventry Very Light Rail project in Coventry City Centre, on behalf of Coventry City Council.

