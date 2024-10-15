Vinci Construction’s subsidiary Seymour Whyte, in collaboration with John Holland, has received a contract for the Queensland railway upgrade project in Australia.
This contract, valued at €432m (A$695m or $467.4m), is scheduled to commence in 2025 and will span over two years.
The joint venture will enhance a key section of the railway between Beerburrum and Nambour, marking a major step in the modernisation of the region’s transport infrastructure.
This project’s scope includes the duplication of tracks, straightening of rails, upgrades to the park and ride facility, and improvements to signalling systems.
Additionally, the construction and renovation of several viaducts are part of this upgrade.
According to the company, the initiative represents the initial phase in the comprehensive renovation of the North Coast Line, commissioned by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.
Aimed at easing traffic flow and enhancing travel for both passengers and freight, this modernised line is a response to the rapid growth experienced in the region.
In 2023, the joint venture had already been appointed to undertake the preparatory phase which included design development and stakeholder engagement, geotechnical investigation works as well as environmental and cultural heritage planning and approvals.
Earlier this year, Seymour Whyte secured two contracts worth around A$340m to upgrade road infrastructure in Sydney and Melbourne.
Vinci, a global entity in concessions, energy, and construction, operates with a workforce of 280,000 across over 120 countries.