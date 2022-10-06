Victoria to roll out VLocity trains on Shepparton Line

The new VLocity trains will operate on the Shepparton Line. Credit: Gerald Friedrich från Pixabay.

The Victoria Government in Australia has announced the launch of modern VLocity trains on the Shepparton Line to provide better journeys for passengers.

These new VLocity trains will operate on the Shepparton Line from 23 October.

Platform extensions at Nagambie, Murchison East, and Mooroopna stations were completed for the accommodation of the longer VLocity trains.

The works also include safety, accessibility, and amenity upgrades for station users.

Other works include the completion of 14 level crossing upgrades and the replacement of trains with coaches.

To house VLocity trains, works also advanced on the new stabling facility north of Shepparton.

Claimed to be the fastest train in the V/Line fleet, VLocity includes enhanced features such as mobile signal boosters for better phone coverage and accessibility for people with prams or mobility aids.

The Victoria Government invested $282.5m (A$436m) to upgrade the Shepparton Line. Stage one of the project is already completed and helping to deliver ten extra weekly services along the line.

Work is advancing on stage three of the Shepparton Line Upgrade, which will allow nine-weekday return services.

Victoria transport infrastructure minister Jacinta Allan said: “With extra services and better stations already delivered, these trains are the next phase in our complete overhaul of the Shepparton Line – and there’s more to come.

“Through the Shepparton Line Upgrade, and our investment in new VLocity trains, we’re delivering better public transport for regional Victoria.”