Australia’s Victoria Government has announced the commencement of upgrade work of the Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough lines.

The A$3.9m project to carry out the maintenance and improvement works will be undertaken by 90 workers and is expected to complete on 3 May.

The work will see maintenance and renewal of important infrastructure on the line such as the Melton Reservoir Viaduct.

The work will also include the surface replacement of the rail bridge over Toolern Creek and many culverts to allow the passage of water.

Additionally, the work will involve replacement and improvement of the sections of track, installation of signalling equipment and upgrade of the road surface at the Dowling Road level crossing.



During the work, the trains will be replaced by coaches until 3 May.

The work on the sites will adhere with the guidelines issued by the Chief Health Officer to limit the spread of Covid-19. The workers will follow physical distancing by reducing the interaction and the number of personnel will be limited.

How concerned are you about spread of Coronavirus? Very concerned

Slightly concerned

Neither concerned nor unconcerned

Not very concerned

Not concerned View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The coach service is expected to help in the transport of essential workers.

The coaches will limit the number of passengers on each coach to 25 people.

Public transport minister Melissa Horne said: “We’re getting on with this work now to improve reliability and services for passengers on the Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough lines.

“These works are going ahead with extra precautions in place to keep workers safe as we continue to slow the spread of coronavirus.”