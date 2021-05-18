Victoria to invest $768.49m in new X’Trapolis trains

Australia’s Victoria Government is set to invest nearly $768.49m (A$986m) to build 25 new X’Trapolis 2.0 trains for strengthening the public rail network.

In line with the 2021-2022 Victorian State Budget, which will be delivered on 20 May, the government aims to modernise the state’s train fleet while creating around 750 local job opportunities.

These new trains will be developed and manufactured at Alstom’s facility in Ballarat, Victoria.

They will operate along the Craigieburn, Upfield and Frankston lines in Melbourne.

The Comeng fleet, which has the longest-running trains on the metropolitan network, will be gradually replaced by the new trains.



A portion of the investment will also be used to modernise the Craigieburn train maintenance facility to accommodate the new trains and enhance its maintenance services.

While the complete design work is already underway, the new X’Trapolis 2.0 trains will enter production stage next year.

Acting Premier James Merlino said: “We’re designing and building Melbourne’s new train fleet right here in Victoria, delivering better journeys for Victorians in some of our fastest-growing suburbs.

“These are trains made in Victoria, for Victorians, by Victorians, supporting local jobs at a time we need them most.”

Since 2015, the Victorian government has invested more than $5.85bn (A$7.5bn) in regional rolling stock to enhance the state’s transportation capabilities.

Last year, around $1.15bn (A$1.48bn) was invested for designing, developing, and maintaining 100 new Next Generation trams in Victoria.

Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll said: “We’ve added hundreds of new services to our timetable and we’re delivering a big pipeline of new trains and trams to support our Big Build projects and support thousands of jobs.”