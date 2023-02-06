The new stations at Greensborough and Montmorency will provide better facilities for travellers. Credit: Photo by Charles Forerunner on Unsplash

The Government of Victoria, a state of Australia, has announced the construction of two railway stations at Greensborough and Montmorency, as well as the delivery of more train services on the Hurstbridge line from the middle of 2023.

Work on the construction of the new stations is expected to commence in mid-March.

Under the government’s Hurstbridge Line Duplication project, work on the 3.5km track duplication will be carried out.

The government expects that with the track being duplicated between Greensborough and Montmorency and between Diamond Creek and Wattle Glen, more trains will be able to operate on the route than before.

To cater to the community’s requirements now and in the future, the new, contemporary stations at Greensborough and Montmorency will provide better travel facilities such as improved weather protection and safer connections to the local area.

By the end of the year, a new walking and biking path between the two stations will be completed, making it easier for people to travel and exercise. It will also link to the Plenty River trail through a new signalised pedestrian crossing.

Furthermore, Platform 2 at Diamond Creek Station will be improved while a new signalised pedestrian crossing behind Diamond Valley College will be built to benefit the school community.

Under the government’s Level Crossing Removal Project, 110 level crossings across Melbourne will be removed by the end of this decade to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion and boost the capacity of the train network.

Victoria Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Jacinta Allan said: “We’re getting on with delivering more trains more often. Residents in Melbourne’s north-east can look forward to a new timetable and more services than ever before by the middle of the year.

“This is the final push to complete the track duplication on the Hurstbridge line and build new modern stations at Greensborough and Montmorency – which will mean a better experience for passengers right along the line.”