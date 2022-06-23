Victoria unveils final designs for revamped Gippsland stations

Major portion of the construction on the Gippsland Line Upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay.

Victoria Government has unveiled the final designs of key station refurbishments for the Gippsland Line Upgrade project in southeastern Australia.

These train station upgrades will be implemented at Bunyip, Longwarry, Morwell and Traralgon.

The designs cover a new accessible pedestrian overpass at Traralgon Station and an upgraded underpass at Morwell Station.

Bunyip and Longwarry station designs include additional platforms and enhanced car parking, as well as improved integration with their respective town centres.

The works will also cover track duplication at Bunyip and Longwarry, as well as a crossing loop extension at Morwell and second platforms at four stations.

Under the project, works will be conducted for drainage improvements between the new and existing tracks at Bunyip and Longwarry stations. Trenching works will be conducted to create a way for level crossing upgrades.

The scope of works also include the replacement of trains with coaches between Pakenham and Traralgon and level crossing removal works.

A new rail bridge will be built in Kilmany under the A$253m Princes Highway East Upgrade (Stage 3) project.

The Princes Highway East Upgrade will facilitate the addition of 43km of new lanes to the Princes Highway between Traralgon and Sale.

According to the government, most of the construction on the Gippsland Line Upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

This upgrade work is part of the Regional Rail Revival programme, which is financed by the Australian and Victorian governments.

Victorian transport infrastructure minister Jacinta Allan said: “It’s great to see works progressing on the Gippsland Line Upgrade and these designs released for the station upgrades at Bunyip, Longwarry, Morwell and Traralgon, which will provide a huge benefit to passengers once complete.”