VIA Rail Canada has launched a Request for Qualification (RFQ) to replace its Long-Distance, Regional, and Remote (LDRR) fleet with new rolling stock, both locomotives and cars.
The replacement of the pan-Canadian fleet was announced as part of the 2024 Federal Budget. It builds on the successful entry into service of VIA Rail’s new Corridor fleet.
The new pan-Canadian rolling stock should be designed to meet accessibility standards, ensuring a seamless travel experience for all passengers, VIA said.
It will feature nine different types of cars, aiming to offer enhanced comfort and modern amenities.
According to VIA Rail, the new rolling stock will aim to reduce the environmental impact of rail travel while connecting communities across Canada.
VIA Rail president and CEO Mario Péloquin said: “We are thrilled to launch the Requests for Qualification for our pan-Canadian fleet, a key step in VIA Rail’s ongoing transformation.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“This milestone, made possible by the Government of Canada’s commitment, ensures we can maintain coast-to-coast services, continue to connect communities, and inspire more Canadians to choose passenger rail.
“These new trains are central to our vision of offering a modern, accessible, and sustainable travel experience for all regions of Canada.”
This fleet replacement is a key part of VIA Rail’s 2030 strategic plan, VIAction 2030, aimed at positioning VIA Rail as a leading North American operator and a central player in integrated passenger mobility in Canada.
In 2022, VIA Rail Canada expanded its pilot project to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in its rail operations by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology.