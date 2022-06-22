Van Elle secures contract for TRU project in UK

TRU West will carry out the electrification and re-signalling of 67.5km of railway. Credit: Michael Gaida from Pixabay.

Ground engineering contractor Van Elle has secured a contract under the £3bn Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) programme in the UK.

The contract covers a piling framework for the West of Leeds section of the TRU programme.

TRU has been launched for the improvement of rail services between Manchester and York through Huddersfield and Leeds.

The West of Leeds Alliance (TRU West) will upgrade the section between Manchester and Leeds. This alliance comprises Amey OWR, Bam, Siemens, Network Rail, and Arup.

TRU West will carry out the electrification and re-signalling of 67.5km of railway, which links Manchester and Leeds through Huddersfield.

Works will be conducted on over a dozen stations across the line.

Van Elle CEO Mark Cutler said: “We are very excited to be supporting the TRU West upgrade, which represents a complex array of projects that suit our breadth of expertise in the rail sector while working in a collaborative environment which allows us to provide early engineering advice and cost effective solutions for this transformative infrastructure programme.”

The full TRU programme intends to revamp the 113km Transpennine railway, which covers 23 stations, 9.7km of tunnels and more than 29 level crossings.

Funded by the Department for Transport, the TRU programme is being carried out by Network Rail with the support of alliances and project teams.

The programme is also part of the UK Government’s £96bn Integrated Rail Plan.